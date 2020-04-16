Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Itron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Get Itron alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITRI. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. Itron has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Itron by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.