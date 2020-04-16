Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.