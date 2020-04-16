Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

NYSE CMA opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comerica by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,060 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Comerica by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Comerica by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 166,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

