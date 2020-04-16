Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Carnival Corp Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Carnival stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 174.8% in the first quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 148,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 94,323 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 5,700.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

