Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wix.Com Ltd Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Wix.Com in a report released on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the information services provider will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $156.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.