Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $83.91 and last traded at $84.56, approximately 1,759,436 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,149,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

Specifically, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

