Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Lowered to $65.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RJF. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

NYSE:RJF opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Raymond James by 143.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Raymond James by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Raymond James by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

