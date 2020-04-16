Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Raymond James traded as low as $62.41 and last traded at $62.68, 1,340,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,378,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after buying an additional 1,362,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,500,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,406,000 after purchasing an additional 163,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 137,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.