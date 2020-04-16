Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regis were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 146,155 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Regis by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,960,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 294,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Regis by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,140,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 377,729 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regis during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Regis alerts:

In related news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $219,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RGS opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $308.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Regis Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.