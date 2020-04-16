Repligen Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of RGEN opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.35, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $109.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,661.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 2,190 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $193,201.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,405,789.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,002. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

