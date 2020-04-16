Reviewing The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) and Lianluo Smart (NYSE:MOXC)

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Rubicon Project and Lianluo Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Rubicon Project 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Rubicon Project currently has a consensus price target of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 74.47%. Given The Rubicon Project’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Rubicon Project is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Profitability

This table compares The Rubicon Project and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Rubicon Project -16.29% -14.39% -4.50% Lianluo Smart N/A -4.28% 41.73%

Risk and Volatility

The Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Rubicon Project and Lianluo Smart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Rubicon Project $156.41 million 1.99 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -15.30 Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 39.39 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Lianluo Smart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Rubicon Project.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of The Rubicon Project shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of The Rubicon Project shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats The Rubicon Project on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Lianluo Smart

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

