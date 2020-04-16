Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 520.64 ($6.85).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMV shares. UBS Group raised Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 615 ($8.09) in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Andrew Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 477.40 ($6.28) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 524.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 598.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 373.10 ($4.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rightmove will post 1954.9999877 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

