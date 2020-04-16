Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.74% of Rosetta Stone worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RST opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.80 million, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.32. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RST. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

