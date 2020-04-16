Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 272.50 ($3.58).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rotork to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

LON ROR opened at GBX 230.20 ($3.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.43. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13 ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rotork will post 1375.3407832 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

