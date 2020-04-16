Royal Bank of Canada Cuts WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$13.50

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday.

WIR.U stock opened at C$10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.69. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$6.19 and a one year high of C$15.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

