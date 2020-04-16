Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$73.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s previous close.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.00 to C$67.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$59.87 on Tuesday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$40.77 and a one year high of C$74.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

