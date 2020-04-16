Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 155 ($2.04).

RMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.95) price target (down from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Michael Findlay purchased 16,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £29,875.10 ($39,299.00). Also, insider Maria da Cunha purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £26,550 ($34,925.02). Insiders purchased 331,744 shares of company stock valued at $59,352,500 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 135.95 ($1.79) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 266.70 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

