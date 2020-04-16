RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RES shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd.

NYSE RES opened at $2.68 on Thursday. RPC has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $574.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.65.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. RPC’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that RPC will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in RPC by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

