Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBCN shares. ValuEngine raised Rubicon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.73% of Rubicon Technology worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.60.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.