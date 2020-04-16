Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) CEO Buys $98,700.00 in Stock

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $383.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.12.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUBY. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

