Safehold (SAFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. Safehold has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 69.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.95 per share, for a total transaction of $659,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,241,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,064,012.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 329,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,651,749 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.