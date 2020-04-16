Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $847.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

In other news, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Micklem acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $124,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

