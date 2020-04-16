Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 1.72

News stories about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a coverage optimism score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

