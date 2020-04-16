SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

