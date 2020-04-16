SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,549.38 ($33.54).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,895 ($38.08) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,520 ($33.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,582 ($33.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, insider Peter Harrison sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,437 ($32.06), for a total value of £87,561.41 ($115,182.07). Also, insider Matthew Westerman purchased 1,000 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,370 ($31.18) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($31,176.01). Insiders purchased a total of 2,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,312 in the last ninety days.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 2,410 ($31.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,552.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,055.76. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 79 ($1.04) dividend. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

