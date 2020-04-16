Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Price Down 12.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES)’s stock price traded down 12.2% on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$1.25. The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.15, 292,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 716,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,108.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 422,083 shares in the company, valued at C$480,330.45. Also, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$765,780.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $219.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$758.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

