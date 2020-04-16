Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Senmiao Technology has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 41.78%.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

