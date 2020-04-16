Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 85.0% in March

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVT opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Servotronics has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

