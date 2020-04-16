Severfield (LON:SFR) Price Target Cut to GBX 85

Severfield (LON:SFR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s previous close.

SFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Severfield in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Severfield alerts:

LON:SFR opened at GBX 66 ($0.87) on Thursday. Severfield has a 52 week low of GBX 57.20 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 million and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.64.

In other news, insider Ian Cochrane sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £830,000 ($1,091,817.94).

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.