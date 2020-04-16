Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,352.67 ($30.95).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,320 ($30.52) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,130 ($28.02) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,410 ($31.70) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,299 ($30.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,343.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,716 ($35.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.