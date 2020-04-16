Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Grows By 70.5%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,600 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 415,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.54. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ADAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.