Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Decreases By 69.2%

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, Director James W. Jr. Newman purchased 19,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,144.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

