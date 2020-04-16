Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Declines By 40.9%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Air T from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Air T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 11,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $135,914.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,026.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,599.50. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,530 shares of company stock worth $267,934. Insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

AIRT opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

