Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Drops By 43.3%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALJ Regional stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ALJ Regional worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. ALJ Regional has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

