Short Interest in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Increases By 23.4%

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 6,459,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at $11,977,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,114,250. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Alkermes by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alkermes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

