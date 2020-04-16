Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expands By 88.6%

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.