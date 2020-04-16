Short Interest in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Drops By 69.5%

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AFH opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Financial has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

