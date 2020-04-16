Short Interest in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Decreases By 45.0%

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BCTF opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $31.88 million, a P/E ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bancorp 34 stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.04% of Bancorp 34 worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorp 34 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

