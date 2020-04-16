Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Grows By 40.8%

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,940,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 14,872,700 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:BTE opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $337.84 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,071,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Baytex Energy by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 77,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 40,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.