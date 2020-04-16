Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Expands By 39.2%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 2,090,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $857.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 499.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 284,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 169,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

