Short Interest in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Drops By 31.3%

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mastech Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Gupta sold 28,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $486,617.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda C. Galilee sold 8,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $135,006.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $17.84.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

