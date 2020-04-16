Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Grows By 36.1%

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NTIP stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Network-1 Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.78.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

