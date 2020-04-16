Short Interest in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Rises By 52.9%

Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $2,990.00 on Thursday. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $2,614.00 and a 52 week high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seaboard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

