Short Interest in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Decreases By 84.6%

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised SIFCO Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

