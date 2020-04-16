Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Declines By 59.0%

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on SDPI shares. Dougherty & Co downgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Superior Drilling Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Superior Drilling Products worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

