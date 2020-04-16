Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of SMTS opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMTS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

