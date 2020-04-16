Signature Bank (SBNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Signature Bank to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $170.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.