Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 235 at Jefferies Financial Group

Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 357 ($4.70) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at GBX 165.70 ($2.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2.05. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of GBX 129.40 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 408.50 ($5.37). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.37.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

