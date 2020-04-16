Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 3,847,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Alliance Global Partners raised Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of SVM opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

