Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

SOT.UN stock opened at C$3.66 on Tuesday. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.80, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $248.44 million and a PE ratio of 4.02.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

